bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,071.0 days.

bioMérieux Trading Down 1.8 %

bioMérieux stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

