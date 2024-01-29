Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BPTS remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Monday. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
