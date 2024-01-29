Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,140,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 23,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Up 0.9 %

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,284,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

