Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 934 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.92. 526,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

