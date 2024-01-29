Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 762,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,243 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,148. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

