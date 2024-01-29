Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $196.83. The company had a trading volume of 334,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

