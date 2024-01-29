Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 416,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,149. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

