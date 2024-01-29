Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.