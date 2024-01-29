Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $752,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 487,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,811. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $82.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.