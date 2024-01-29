Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.41. 317,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

