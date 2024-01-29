Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 490 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $162,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.90. 234,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.