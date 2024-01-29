Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Aflac stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 631,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,511. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

