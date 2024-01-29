Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,328 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.31. 1,172,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.26.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.