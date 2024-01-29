BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BlackLine Trading Up 2.2 %
BlackLine stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackLine by 855.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
