Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

