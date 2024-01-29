BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,005 shares during the period.

BHK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 169,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

