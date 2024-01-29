BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 49.6% in January

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 735,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT remained flat at $9.52 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,372. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

