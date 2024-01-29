Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. 753,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,292,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

The stock has a market cap of $687.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

