BMO Capital Markets Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $81.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

