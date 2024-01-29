Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,541.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,154.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

