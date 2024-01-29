Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.41. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 297,735 shares.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

