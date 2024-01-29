Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Boxlight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 8,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,689. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOXL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.