Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

