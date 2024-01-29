Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

BWB traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,326. The stock has a market cap of $376.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.