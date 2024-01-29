Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,139 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,404.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,194.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $35,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $52,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

