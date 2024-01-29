Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

