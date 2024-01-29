Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

