Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$14.14

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2647059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.