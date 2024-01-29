Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $45.93

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
