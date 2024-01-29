Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $45.93

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.