Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.88

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 712,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.