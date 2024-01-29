Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.88

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.
Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
