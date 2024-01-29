Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $21.14

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

