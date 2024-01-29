Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,157.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

About The Weir Group

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,829.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.33).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

