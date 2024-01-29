Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,157.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
