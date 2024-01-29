Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,887. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Vericel by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.