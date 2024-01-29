Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 2,890

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.72).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.05) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,032.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($41.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
