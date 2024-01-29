Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 2,890

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.05) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

Wizz Air Price Performance

In other news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,890.94). Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,032.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($41.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.