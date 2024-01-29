Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at CIBC

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 318,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 419,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $4,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

