Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $76.36. 243,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

