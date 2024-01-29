BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.
Pinstripes Stock Performance
Pinstripes stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About Pinstripes
