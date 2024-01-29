Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $50,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

BLDR traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.85. 309,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

