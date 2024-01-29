Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

