BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 14.0 %

BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,271. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

