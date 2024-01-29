Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.56% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $6.89 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

