Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $67,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $290.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.62 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

