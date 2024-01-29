Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.