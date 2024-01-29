Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,172 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PSP opened at $62.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

