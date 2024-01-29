Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSEP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSEP opened at $36.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

