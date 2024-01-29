Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $146,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

