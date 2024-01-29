Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

