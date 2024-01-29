Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $107.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

