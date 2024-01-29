Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 449,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

