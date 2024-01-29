Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

